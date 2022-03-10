HC issues contempt of court rule against CEC

The High Court has issued a contempt of court rule against election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal for failure to register Gonosonhoti Andolon as a political party despite its earlier order, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order on Thursday following a petition by Gonosonhoti Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki.