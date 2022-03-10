Bangladesh

HC issues contempt of court rule against CEC

Prothom Alo English Desk
The High Court has issued a contempt of court rule against election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal for failure to register Gonosonhoti Andolon as a political party despite its earlier order, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order on Thursday following a petition by Gonosonhoti Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki.

The HC also issued a rule to the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to take punitive action against CEC.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Zonayed.

On 11 April, 2019, the HC passed an order to provide registration to Gonosonhoti Andolon as a political party.

But the election commission is yet to comply with the court order.

On 28 December, 2017, Gonosonhoti Andolon filed a petition seeking registration for the party.

"Despite having a clear order in this regard, the authorities concerned did not take any initiative yet," said Jyotirmoy.

Zonayed filed a petition on 10 February, seeking punitive action against the CEC.

