HC provides convict conditional probation option in a landmark verdict

The High Court on Sunday overturned an appeal seeking cancellation of a five years jail sentence for a convict in a narcotics case, but allowed him to stay with his elderly mother and care for her under three conditions, reports UNB.



The convict, Moti Matbor, was awarded a five-year jail sentence in a narcotics case on 8 January, 2017.



The conditions are- Moti has to take care of his 75-year-old mother, ensure continued studies for his children (a daughter and a son) and third, that he cannot marry off his 15-year-old daughter till she turns at least 18.



For one-and-half years Moti has to stay under the supervision of a probation officer, who will periodically submit a report on his conduct to the HC.



