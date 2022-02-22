HC refuses to suspend charges against journalist Kajol

Kajol went missing on 10 March, 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.
They were sued under the act for publishing and sharing an article on various social media platforms about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations, respectively, under the same act on 10 and 11 March last year.
After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) near the Benapole border on 3 May, 2020, and produced in a Jashore court the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as the Kotwali police brought another charge against him under section 54 of CrPC.
On 24 November, 2020, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the stringent act.
On 17 December that year, the High Court granted him bail in the remaining two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release. He was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on 25 December last year.