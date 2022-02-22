HC refuses to suspend charges against journalist Kajol

The High Court on Tuesday turned down a plea seeking suspension of charges framed by a lower court against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in three cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

A division bench of justices ASM Abdul Mobin and Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order as lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for Kajol and deputy attorney general Sujit Chatterjee represented the state.

On 1 February, lawyer Jyotirmoy filed the plea in the High Court seeking a stay on the framing of charges against Kajol in the three DSA cases.

On 8 November last year, the cyber tribunal in Dhaka framed charges against Kajol in three cases filed under the stringent law.