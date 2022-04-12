HC rejects bail to ‘Golden Monir’ in money laundering case

Lawyer Kamrul Islam appeared for Monir during the hearing while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
DAG Amin Uddin Manik said the court issued a rule on the bail on 15 December, last year.
The investigation officer in the case CID Inspector Mohammad Sadek appeared before court on Monday and said it will take three more months to submit a report as there are many asset documents that need to be collected in this case.
On 20 November, 2020, RAB surrounded Monir’s house in the capital’s Badda. During the eight-hour operation, almost 7 Kg gold jewellery, foreign pistols, liquor, huge amounts of foreign currency from 10 countries and Tk 19 million cash were seized from the house.
Last year on 10 December, Golden Monir was sent to jail after being remanded for 27 days in three separate cases under the arms, special powers and narcotics laws.
On 11 May, last year, CID Inspector Md Ibrahim Hossain filed a case with Banani police station against 10 people including Monir for money laundering.
The complaint said CID has information about Tk 7.91 billion in assets belonging to Monir.