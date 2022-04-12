HC rejects bail to ‘Golden Monir’ in money laundering case

Lawyer Kamrul Islam appeared for Monir during the hearing while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

DAG Amin Uddin Manik said the court issued a rule on the bail on 15 December, last year.

The investigation officer in the case CID Inspector Mohammad Sadek appeared before court on Monday and said it will take three more months to submit a report as there are many asset documents that need to be collected in this case.