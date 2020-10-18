HC rejects writ challenging reappointment of WASA MD Taqsem

The High Court on Sunday rejected a writ petition challenging the legality of the process for reappointing Taqsem A Khan to the post of managing director (MD) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order.

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed appeared for the writ petitioner in the court while deputy attorney general Nur-us Sadiq represented the state.