HC rules over rehabilitation, compensation of rape victims

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass order to rehabilitate and compensate victims of rape, BSS reports.

A High Court division virtual bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order today.

The court asked 15 officials concerned including home secretary, women and children affairs secretary and health secretary to reply the rule within seven days.

The court in its rule also asked as to why it shall not order to formulate rules to compensate rape victim children, regardless the case in this regard is proved or not.

Lawyer Abdul Halim and advocate Ishrat Hasan took part in the hearing for a writ petition, which was filed by a charitable organization named Children Charity Foundation.