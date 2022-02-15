HC seeks plans to curb air pollution

Syed Rizwana Hasan appeared before the court for the writ petition while deputy attorney general Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state at the hearing.
The HC ordered to install Continuous Air Monitoring Station (CAMS) to monitor air quality in suitable spots and to introduce alert system to protect people from hazardous and unhealthy air.
The court also directed the development of alternative methods of burning bricks and to implement the plan of action.
The defendant has been asked to submit the report on implementing the directives to court within four months.
HC has fixed 26 June for the next order.