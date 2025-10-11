Tribute paid to educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam at Aparajeyo Bangla

The body of eminent educationist, fiction writer and essayist Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam was brought to Aparajeyo Bangla on the Dhaka University campus around 10:30am today, Saturday.

Later, his body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for people from all walks of life to pay their respects.

At Aparajeyo Bangla, Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Tazin Aziz Chaudhury, Chairperson of the Department of English, members of the English Alumni Association, the Department of Music, and teachers and students from various departments laid floral tributes to Manzoorul Islam.