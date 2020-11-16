'Health care for the young needs more attention'

Population Services and Training Centre (PSTC)’s executive director and UBR Alliance’s president Nur Mohammad said, from 2010 UBR has been working on healthcare for the adolescents and youth, making youth-friendly centres and creating environments favourable to the local youth. Youth and adolescent health care is being provided through a UBR Alliance project in 12 upazilas. These were non-government initiatives. However, there is need to coordinate these initiatives with government programmes.

The organisations under the UBR Alliance include RHSTEP, PSTC, SDK, BAPSA, BNPS and FPAB.

The Netherland Embassy’s senior policy advisor for sexual and reproductive health and rights and gender, Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar, placed emphasis on ensuring the accessibility of healthcare for the youth. She said that an environment should be created in the youth-friendly centres so that the young people do not hesitate to go there. It is essential that they have easy access for all information concerning reproductive healthcare. It is also important to ensure both the physical and mental well-being of the youth.

Line director for the family planning directorate (MCRAH) and director (mother and child health) Mohammed Sharif said that 10-25 years is the youth-friendly span of time. Good things and bad things can happen in this time. Young people undergo changes in this period. He said healthcare must be made more youth-friendly. He said it will be possible to ensure youth-friendly healthcare with the concerted efforts and commitment of the government and the non-government agencies.