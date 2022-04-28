Health department on alert for new corona wave

Neighboring India, the United States, and some other countries across the world have recently witnessed a sudden resurge in Covid-19 cases.

The health directorate has adopted a cautious stance following fears expressed by health specialists and public health experts that a fresh wave of coronavirus may emerge.

According to the latest information released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 20 April, the weekly coronavirus incidence rate rose 20 per cent in 24 countries, compared to the previous week. China registered a 28 per cent rise in fresh cases during the period.