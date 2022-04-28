Health department on alert for new corona wave

The WHO records does not include updated information on India, but the media reports that the number of Covid-19 cases is on an upward trend in some of the Indian states.
In a meeting with the chief ministers of some states, the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi warned that the pandemic is not over yet as the infection rate is rising in some states.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, among others attended the meeting.
Bangladesh on alert
At a news briefing hosted by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday, Neely Kaydos-Daniels, country director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said there is a risk of a fourth wave of coronavirus, though its intensity might be less than the previous waves.
According to the data compiled by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the coronavirus positivity rate was 0.47 per cent in Bangladesh on Wednesday, with no death cases. Such a low infection rate has been prevailing for over a month. Life has become normal again here but the fear is yet to disappear. The fourth wave has created a stir in public discussion.
Asked about the possible causes of the fourth wave, Mushtuq Husain, public health expert and adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research (IEDCR), told Prothom Alo pointed to an increase in coronavirus cases after a certain period, ranging from three to six months. Bangladesh is nearing another new wave if this trend is taken into account.
He added that infections may rise after Eid al-Fitr or at the end of May.
The recent surge in Covid-19 cases in some Asian and European countries has worried the Bangladesh government. The health ministry sought suggestions from the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 on the possible measures to prevent a fresh wave.
In a meeting on 24 April, the NTAC told the government that the infection may rise in Bangladesh too if precautionary measures are not taken right now.
The committee also recommended that the authorities ensure proper health screening of the inbound passengers coming from countries with high infection rates and wearing masks at public places, in addition to strengthening genome sequencing.
At the same time, they suggested keeping hospitals ready for treating patients.
A new variant is one of the main reasons for the risk of increasing infections. Bangladesh witnessed an increased number of fresh cases and deaths from the viral disease when the Delta variant was wreaking havoc.
Later, the infections saw a massive surge when the Omicron variant appeared in the scene.
However, the WHO is yet to come up with the news of a fresh variant.
Dr Tahmina Shirin, the director of IEDCR, told Prothom Alo, “We are monitoring the situation. Regular genome sequencing is being done to detect the variants.”
A number of health experts said if the infections rise again, it would not turn massive as a large number of people are now vaccinated. Besides, the severity of the disease would decline.
Asked about the possible fourth wave, Professor Ahmedul Kabir, the additional director general of the DGHS, said nothing can be said certainly over the fourth wave. The risk increases in Bangladesh when the infections rise in India.
“We are alert and have asked all the hospitals to remain on standby. I request everyone to wear masks,” he said.