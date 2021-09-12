Health Insurance for RMG Workers: Designing Policy and Management Structure

A virtual roundtable titled 'Health Insurance for RMG Workers in Bangladesh: Designing Policy and Management Structure' was organized on 18 August 2021. It was jointly organized by the Health Economics Unit of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Institute of Health Economics of the University of Dhaka, BRAC Urban Development Programme, and SNV Bangladesh. The Daily Prothom Alo was the media partner. An excerpt of the discussion is published here.

Health Insurance for RMG Workers in Bangladesh: Designing Policy and Management Structure

Organised by: Health Economics Unit of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Institute of Health Economics of the University of Dhaka, BRAC Urban Development Programme, SNV Bangladesh.

Media partner: The Daily Prothom Alo

Discussants:

1. Mujibul Haque, MP: Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Labour and Employment

2. Dr. Mohd. Shahadat Hossain Mahmud, Director General (Additional Secretary), Health Economics Unit, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3. Selina Akhter, Director General, Central Fund, Ministry of Labour and Employment

4. A.K Azad Chowdhury, President, Bangladesh Diabetic Association (BADAS)

5. Dr. Md. Liakath Ali, Director, Climate Change Programme, BRAC and BRAC International, & Urban Development Programme, BRAC

6. Syed Abdul Hamid, Professor, Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka

7. Dr. Md. Nurul Amin, Director-Research (Deputy Secretary), Health Economics Unit, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8. Farhtheeba Rahat Khan: Team Leader, RMG Inclusive Business Programmes, SNV

9. Nasrin Sultana, PhD, Professor & Director, Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka

10. Syful Alam Mallick, Manager (Compliance), South Asia, Auchan International

11. ANM Saifuddin: Chairman, Standing Committee on ILO & Labour, BGMEA

12. Mohammad Hatem, Vice President, BKMEA

13. M. Jalalul Azim, MD & CEO, Pragati Life Insurance Ltd.

14. Rezaul Haque, RMG Health Insurance Programme, Gonoshasthaya Kendra

15. Sirajul Islam Rony, President, Bangladesh Garments Workers League; and Member, TCC Committee (RMG)

16. Abdul Qayyum: Associate Editor, The Daily Prothom Alo

17. Firoz Chowdhury: Assistant Editor, The Daily Prothom Alo

The discussion:

Abdul Quayum

The RMG industry in Bangladesh created huge employment opportunities for women. The RMG workers are significantly contributing to national development. Providing the RMG workers with health insurance is necessary. Productivity increases if the workers stay healthy which ultimately benefits the owners. Health insurance for the RMG workers is necessary for the sake of workers, industries, and the overall development of the country.

I thank the Health Economics Unit (HEU) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Institute of Health Economics of the University of Dhaka, SNV, and BRAC for considering and discussing this issue. I hope the expert discussants will provide the necessary advice and directions in this regard. And the present condition of the female workers will improve if those guidelines can be realised.