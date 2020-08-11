Health ministry approval before drives won’t stop system anomalies: CAB

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) on Tuesday insisted that the government’s directive to take health ministry’s approval before conducting any kind of drives at hospital will not terminate anarchy in the health system.

The association expressing deep concern over the government’s decision, said “The disorder of health system won’t stop if such decision is implemented.’’

CAB Chattogram unit in a press statement, came up with the concerns explaining the benefits of mobile courts, stating that it has been providing easy legal solutions for ensuring different vital services including safe food, medicine and public transports.