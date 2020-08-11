Health ministry approval before drives won’t stop system anomalies: CAB

UNB
Dhaka
RAB conducts drive at Regent Hospital, Dhaka
The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) on Tuesday insisted that the government’s directive to take health ministry’s approval before conducting any kind of drives at hospital will not terminate anarchy in the health system.

The association expressing deep concern over the government’s decision, said “The disorder of health system won’t stop if such decision is implemented.’’

CAB Chattogram unit in a press statement, came up with the concerns explaining the benefits of mobile courts, stating that it has been providing easy legal solutions for ensuring different vital services including safe food, medicine and public transports.

But a vested group of traders stood against it since the very beginning and have been trying to make it debatable, CAB leaders said.

The physicians working at government hospitals are owners of different private hospitals, they said, adding that people are compelled to reach private hospitals as they don’t get treatment at government hospitals for the dual role of some physicians.

The ministry issued the gazette notification considering the demand of Private Clinic Owners’ Association, CAB said.

In future, the same kind of demand can come from the business owners of public transports, restaurants, shops, which would ultimately victimise the general consumers, CAB leaders said.

There will be no scope for people to seek justice after being victimized of fraudulence and deceptions, they said.

