Health secretary tests positive for Covid-19

Health secretary Abdul Mannan has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, reports news agency UNB.

Mannan’s personal secretary Mohammad Rashed Hossain Chowdhury confirmed this to the news agency. The secretary went to Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Institute and Hospital for health checkup, he added.

“I was also tested positive for coronavirus infection. After 12 days in hospital I returned home today. Some other members of my family have also been infected,” he said.

Abdul Mannan’s wife Kamrun Nahar died on 14 June last year while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital.