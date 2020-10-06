Health sector contract awarded to automobile company

Project director liable

The inquiry report holds the project director responsible for handing over the contract for the supply of health-related equipment at such a time of the coronavirus crisis, to an inexperienced firm.

Director of the health directorate’s planning and research wing, Iqbal Kabir, was the director of the project from the start. When allegations of irregularities related to the procurement of equipment arose, he was removed from the post and placed in the health ministry.

When asked why an inexperienced firm, that too an automobile company, was given the contract to supply health protection equipment, Iqbal Kabir told Prothom Alo, “I wasn’t alone in awarding the contract to this automobile company. The contract had the approval by the health minister and the secretary of the health services division at the time.”

Health minister Zahid Maleque, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “The minister is not supposed to know who is being given the contract to supply protective equipment or any such work. That is not even the minister’s jurisdiction. The minister or the secretary approves projects. The health directorate decides who will be given the work. The project director looks after the entire manner and he has the major role in providing work to the suppliers.”

Iqbal Kabir evades the blame for paying the Tk 95 million in advance and indicates that the World Bank must take this liability. He told Prothom Alo, “The World bank directly funded this company and I had no involvement. The funds were paid in keeping with the contract.”

The World Bank’s stand

Prothom Alo sent an email to the World Bank, inquiring about the discrepancies in the project. The institution’s country director (Bangladesh and Bhutan), Mercy Tembon, replied that when the first coronavirus case was detected in Bangladesh in March, the market for equipment related to corona treatment and PPE was unstable. There was also a wide shortage. At the time, in order to tackle the crisis, the project authorities took initiative to procure certain essential items on a limited scale. These contracts will be scrutinized as to whether the work was carried out as specified and if compliance has been maintained. When the World Bank finds evidence of fraud or cheating, it sends this to the government of the concerned country. If the allegations are proven to be true, the company involved in the irregularities is no longer awarded any project work funded by the World Bank.

The World Bank country director said that the bank is giving Bangladesh emergency assistance of USD 100 million, that is, Tk 8.5 billion (Tk 850 crore) to tackle the corona pandemic related health crisis. The World Bank takes allegations of fraud and corruption related to their funded projects very seriously.