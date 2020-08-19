Hearing on charge-sheet in arms case against Shahed on 27 August

A Dhaka court on Wednesday took into cognizance the charge-sheet filed in an arms case lodged against Regent Group chairman Shahed alias Shahed Karim.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order and set 27 August to hold hearing on charge framing, additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Paul told BSS.
Investigation officer (IO) and DB inspector Shairul filed the charge-sheet at the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan on 30 July.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on 13 August transferred the case to Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court for further proceedings.
Shahed was arrested by RAB from Debhata upazilla of Shatkhira in the early hours of 15 July and was airlifted to the capital in the morning.
DB conducted raid on one of his Uttara dens on 18 July and recovered illegal arms and narcotics. They later filed the case with Uttara west police station.