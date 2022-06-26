Hearing on rule for identifying plotters behind Padma Bridge conspiracy Monday

The High Court will hold hearing Monday on a rule issued to form an inquiry committee or commission to identify and bring the people, to justice, who made stories of corruption over the Padma Bridge Project, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench comprising justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order as deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik pleaded to set date for hearing the rule.