Hearing on writ against Al Jazeera broadcast Wednesday

The High Court on Tuesday set 10 February to hold hearing on a writ seeking its directive to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera, a Qatar based news channel, in Bangladesh, reports state-run news agency BSS.

A High Court division virtual bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order as petitioner Md Enamul Kabir Emon brought the matter to court’s attention.

Supreme Court lawyer Emon filed the writ on Monday. In the petition, the petitioner pleaded for High Court’s directive on the authorities concerned to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera in the country and also the court’s order to remove the contents of a report titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men” from all social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.