Hearing on writ against Al Jazeera broadcast Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Hearing on writ against Al Jazeera broadcast in Bangladesh will be held at the Supreme Court on 10 February 2021
Hearing on writ against Al Jazeera broadcast in Bangladesh will be held at the Supreme Court on 10 February 2021File photo

The High Court on Tuesday set 10 February to hold hearing on a writ seeking its directive to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera, a Qatar based news channel, in Bangladesh, reports state-run news agency BSS.

A High Court division virtual bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order as petitioner Md Enamul Kabir Emon brought the matter to court’s attention.

Supreme Court lawyer Emon filed the writ on Monday. In the petition, the petitioner pleaded for High Court’s directive on the authorities concerned to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera in the country and also the court’s order to remove the contents of a report titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men” from all social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera broadcasted the report on 1 February. The government dismissed the report, calling it “false and defamatory” and a desperate “smear campaign” instigated by extremists and their allies, working in London and elsewhere.

More News

BNP leader Mannan Bhuiyan’s wife passes away

BNP leader Mannan Bhuiyan’s wife passes away

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Bangladesh signs $200m deal with WB for improved sanitation, water access

Bangladesh signs $200m deal with WB for improved sanitation, water access

Crimes against humanity in 1971: Judgment of 9 accused 11 Feb

Crimes against humanity in 1971: Judgment of 9 accused 11 Feb