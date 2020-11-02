Hefajat tells govt to end ties with France in 24 hours

Hefajat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Monday told the government to cut diplomatic ties with France within 24 hours, as police stopped thousands of its supporters from marching towards the French embassy, reports Reuters.

The protesters have been protesting against remarks by French president Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the prophet Mohammad (Pbuh).

There have been similar protests in other mainly Muslim countries such as Indonesia over the dispute, which follows a knife attack outside a French school last month when a man of Chechen origin beheaded a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech.