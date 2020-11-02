Hefajat’s protest rally against Macron halts traffic in Dhaka

Vehicular movement from the city’s Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to Nightingale intersection remained suspended since Monday morning as several hundred activists of Hefajat-e-Islam staged sit-in protesting the recent comments made by France President Emmanuel Macron against Islam.

Several hundred activists of Hefajat-e-Islam gathered near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 11:00am. They are scheduled to lay siege to the France Embassy.

Traffic movement from Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Nightingale intersection and Paltan area remained suspended since morning, causing immense sufferings to commuters.