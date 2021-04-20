Hefazat amir demands release of arrested leaders

Hefazat-e-Islam Amir Junayed Babunagari demanded the release of their arrested leaders in a social media statement on Monday, reports UNB.
In the 20-minute long video he asked for unconditional release of all Ulema-Masayek and Hefazat leaders, including the party’s joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and organising secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi.
He said some mishaps happened on 26 March but Hefazat-e-Islam had no event at Hathazari or Brahmanbaria that day - even he was not present in Hathazari.
The Hefazat chief asked the government to stop filing false cases against the leaders and to stop harassing and arresting them.
Although there is no proof that Hefazat-e-Islam has any links to any political parties, propaganda to that effect is being spread, he said.
“What kind of oppression is this? A country cannot be run in this way,” he said.
Babunagari said Hefazat leaders are being shown arrested under false cases filed in 2013.
Hefazat’s aim is not to take any political party to power or to force anyone to step down from power. Their sole aim is to establish the agenda of Muhammad (PBUH), he said.
“We don’t want any anarchy or militancy,” Babunagari further said.