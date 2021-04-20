Hefazat amir demands release of arrested leaders

Hefazat-e-Islam Amir Junayed Babunagari demanded the release of their arrested leaders in a social media statement on Monday, reports UNB.

In the 20-minute long video he asked for unconditional release of all Ulema-Masayek and Hefazat leaders, including the party’s joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and organising secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi.

He said some mishaps happened on 26 March but Hefazat-e-Islam had no event at Hathazari or Brahmanbaria that day - even he was not present in Hathazari.

The Hefazat chief asked the government to stop filing false cases against the leaders and to stop harassing and arresting them.