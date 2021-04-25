Hefazat-e-Islam’s central committee dissolved

The activities of Hefazat will start in the future through a convening committee, he added.

Hefazat turned violent while protesting against the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi last month. A total of 19 central and key leaders of Hefazat have been arrested over the incidents of violence across the country.

At least 77 cases have been filed against Hefazat leaders and activists in different districts of the country over the incidents violence. More than 69,000 people have been accused in these cases.