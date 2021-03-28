Hefazat floats two-day programmes

Hefazat-e-Islam has called for countrywide ‘dowa and demonstration’ programmes followed by Sunday’s dawn-to-dusk hartal.

They will hold a dowa mahfil on Monday and stage demonstration on Friday.

Secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Nurul Islam declared this fresh programme in a press briefing held on Sunday at the capital’s central office of Khelafat Majlish.

Nurul Islam said top Hefazat’s leaders will fix the next course of programme after holding a meeting at Hathazari madrasa.