Hefazat floats two-day programmes

Hefazat-e-Islam has called for countrywide ‘dowa and demonstration’ programmes followed by Sunday’s dawn-to-dusk hartal.
They will hold a dowa mahfil on Monday and stage demonstration on Friday.
Secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Nurul Islam declared this fresh programme in a press briefing held on Sunday at the capital’s central office of Khelafat Majlish.
Nurul Islam said top Hefazat’s leaders will fix the next course of programme after holding a meeting at Hathazari madrasa.
The countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal is observed by Hefazat-e-Islam protesting against the police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts.
Hefazat-e-Islam announced the day long countrywide hartal at a press briefing at Purana Paltan in the capital on Friday night. They also held nationwide demonstrations on Saturday.