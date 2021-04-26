Hefazat forms convening committee after dissolution of central committee

Hefazat-e-Islam former Ameer Junaid Babungari has announced of a new five-member convening committee within three and half an hours after the dissolution of its central committee on early Monday. The other four members of the convening committee are Mahibullah Babungari, Nurul Islam Jihadi, Salauddin Nanupuri and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury.
A new three-member convening committee was announced at around 2:30am Monday. It was later reported at around 4:00 am that Salauddin Nanupuri and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury have been made members of the convening committee.
Mahibullah Babungari was the chief adviser to the previous committee and Nurul Islam was the secretary general. Mahibbullah Babungari is the uncle of Junaid Babungari.
Confirming the announcement of the convening committee, Hefazat leader Ahsan Ullah told Prothom Alo that the names of a few more members of the convening committee will be announced on Monday. The convening committee will form new committees across the country through the council.
Earlier, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s central ameer (chief) Junaid Babungari dissolved the central committee of the Islamist hardliner group in a video message at 11:00pm on Sunday.
He said the committee of Hefazat has been disbanded based on suggestions of some important leaders of the central committee in the wake of the overall situation of the country.
The activities of Hefazat will start in the future through a convening committee, he added.
Hefazat turned violent while protesting against the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi last month. A total of 19 central and key leaders of Hefazat have been arrested over the incidents of violence across the country.
At least 77 cases have been filed against Hefazat leaders and activists in different districts of the country over the incidents violence. More than 69,000 people have been accused in these cases.