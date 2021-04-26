Hefazat forms convening committee after dissolution of central committee

Hefazat-e-Islam former Ameer Junaid Babungari has announced of a new five-member convening committee within three and half an hours after the dissolution of its central committee on early Monday. The other four members of the convening committee are Mahibullah Babungari, Nurul Islam Jihadi, Salauddin Nanupuri and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury.

A new three-member convening committee was announced at around 2:30am Monday. It was later reported at around 4:00 am that Salauddin Nanupuri and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury have been made members of the convening committee.

Mahibullah Babungari was the chief adviser to the previous committee and Nurul Islam was the secretary general. Mahibbullah Babungari is the uncle of Junaid Babungari.