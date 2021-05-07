Hefazat leader Maulana Osmani held

Police arrested Hefazat-e-Islam central assistant publicity secretary Maulana Gaji Yaqub Osmani from Feni on Thursday evening, UNB reports.

Osmani, 44, is also organising secretary of Brahmanbaria district committee of Jamiat-e-Olamaye-Islam.

He was accused of being involved in Hefazat’s rampage in Brahmanbaria district and all across the country on March 26, 27 and 28.

A special team of Brahmanbaria district police arrested him.

The accused Hefazat leader has reportedly admitted to his involvement with the three-day long rampage by Hefazat in Brahmanbaria and across the country in primary interrogation, police said.