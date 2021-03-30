Hefazat nayeb-e-ameer Awal set to resign

Central nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Abdul Awal has announced that he would resign from the post out of his resentment over the countrywide violence centering hartal (general strike).

Abdul Awal made the announcement while delivering a sermon on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Monday night at railway mosque of DIT commercial area in Narayanganj.

He said no madrasa student had set vehicles on fire, but some miscreants carried out this.

"But police are not willing to understand us," Abdul Awal said.