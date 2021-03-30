Hefazat nayeb-e-ameer Awal set to resign

Central nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Abdul Awal has announced that he would resign from the post out of his resentment over the countrywide violence centering hartal (general strike).
Abdul Awal made the announcement while delivering a sermon on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Monday night at railway mosque of DIT commercial area in Narayanganj.
He said no madrasa student had set vehicles on fire, but some miscreants carried out this.
"But police are not willing to understand us," Abdul Awal said.
“A section of Hefazat leaders and activists have not realised us too. So I will no longer stay with them. Now I’m very old, cannot stand and walk well due to sickness. So I will neihter lead Hefazat anymore, nor join any movement,” Abdul Awul said in that sermon.
Hefazat-e Islam enforced hartal (general strike) on Sunday protesting against the killing of their activists.
Several Hefazat activists were killed in clashes with police. The clashes erupted for protesting against the recent visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.