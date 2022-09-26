Give befitting reply to anti-Bangladesh propaganda, PM Hasina to expats

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon Bangladeshi expatriates to give a befitting reply to the propaganda against Bangladesh and its government.

“Give an instant befitting reply to the propaganda being carried out against us,” she said while addressing a reception accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in the USA, joining virtually from her palace of residence in the US on Saturday.

The prime minister also urged the expats to present true picture of the country’s unprecedented development that took place during the Awami League (AL) government’s and move around the world keeping head high maintaining the dignity and honour Bangladesh achieved globally.

She said relatives of the war criminals and killers of Bangladesh’s founding father alongside the people who fled the country committing various crimes that included money laundering are behind the anti-state propaganda.