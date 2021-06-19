Bangladesh

Highest daily Covid deaths in one and half months reported

Staff Correspondent
(Dhaka)
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 848,027 as 3,057 more cases were reported, after testing 16,947 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 67 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,466, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Saturday.

This is the highest number of single day deaths in last one and a half year. 69 deaths were reported on 2 May.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.02 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 1,725 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered people to 780,146.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 34 are men and 33 women.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

