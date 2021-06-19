Highest daily Covid deaths in one and half months reported

This is the highest number of single day deaths in last one and a half year. 69 deaths were reported on 2 May.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.02 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 1,725 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered people to 780,146.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 34 are men and 33 women.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.