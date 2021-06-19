Highest daily Covid deaths in one and half months reported

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 848,027 as 3,057 more cases were reported, after testing 16,947 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 67 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,466, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Saturday.