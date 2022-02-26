Bangladesh

Highest effort to be given to hold acceptable elections: New CEC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Kazi Habibul Awal
Kazi Habibul Awal Collected

Newly appointed chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said he would deliver the highest effort to hold an acceptable election.

"A responsibility has been entrusted with me and I would try to discharge duties with sincerity and dedication. After taking over the charge, we will determine the next course of our action after meeting with other commissioners," the former secretary told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening in an instant reaction after the appointment as new CEC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mentioning the important role of media in the election, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I would seek cooperation of the media. There would be the highest effort to hold an acceptable election. We expect cooperation of all to hold a nice and acceptable election."

Kazi Haibul Awal was the secretary of the defence ministry before his retirement.

Advertisement

President Abdul Hamid appointed the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners for five years.

A gazette notification has been published from the cabinet division on Saturday.

Former senior secretary of the defense ministry, Kazi Habibul Awal, has been appointed the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The four other commissioners are retired district and sessions judge Begum Rashida Sultana, retired Brig Gen Ahsan Habib, former senior secretary Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement