Highest effort to be given to hold acceptable elections: New CEC

Mentioning the important role of media in the election, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I would seek cooperation of the media. There would be the highest effort to hold an acceptable election. We expect cooperation of all to hold a nice and acceptable election."
Kazi Haibul Awal was the secretary of the defence ministry before his retirement.
President Abdul Hamid appointed the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners for five years.
A gazette notification has been published from the cabinet division on Saturday.
Former senior secretary of the defense ministry, Kazi Habibul Awal, has been appointed the chief election commissioner (CEC).
The four other commissioners are retired district and sessions judge Begum Rashida Sultana, retired Brig Gen Ahsan Habib, former senior secretary Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.