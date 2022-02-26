Highest effort to be given to hold acceptable elections: New CEC

Newly appointed chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said he would deliver the highest effort to hold an acceptable election.

"A responsibility has been entrusted with me and I would try to discharge duties with sincerity and dedication. After taking over the charge, we will determine the next course of our action after meeting with other commissioners," the former secretary told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening in an instant reaction after the appointment as new CEC.