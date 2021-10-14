Hindu community prepares for Bijoya Dashami Friday

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest Hindu festival, will come to an end Friday with solemn immersion of the Goddess Durga across the country.

Devotees will throng Puja mandaps to celebrate BijoyaDashami, the last day of the festival , recite the mantras, offer flowers to the goddess Durga (pushpanjali) and pray for her blessings.

The mandaps across the country have been decorated with beautiful idols, showcasing the goddess in all her glory.