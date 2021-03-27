Hindu leaders urge Hefazat to cancel Sunday strike for Dol Purnima

Hindu community leaders asked Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to cancel the Sunday general strike as the community will celebrate Dol Jatra–one of their major festivals–and Gaura Purnima on the day.

In separate news releases, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee made this appeal on Saturday.

Citing Dol Purnima to be a major festival of the Hindu community, the Parishad’s general secretary Rana Dasgupta expressed his hope that Hefazat organisers would cancel their programme considering the Hindu community’s religious sentiment.