Hitting Padma bridge several times embarrassing: Khalid

State minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Friday said it is a very embarrassing situation that a number of collisions occurred with pillars of the under-construction Padma bridge, reports BSS.



"The Padma bridge under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina is now a reality. The safety of the bridge is a big issue. Actually, hitting this bridge is like hitting our heart. Although the injury is minor, we don’t look at it lightly. We’re really embarrassed by this," he said