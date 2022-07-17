SSC, equivalent exams to begin on September 15: Dipu Moni

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations which were postponed due to flood will begin on 15 September, education minister Dipu Moni said on Sunday.

Dipu Moni revealed this information at a press briefing at the Secretariat.

“We wanted to hold the examinations in mid-August, but we have decided to postpone the exams to September as there is a possibility another spell of flood in the country in August,” she said.

The examinations will be held in a short time, said Dipu.