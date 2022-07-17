SSC, equivalent exams to begin on September 15: Dipu Moni

Talking about the flood situation in Sylhet, the minister said, “Still there are some problems in some educational institutions in Sylhet and we will be able to provide textbooks to the students of the flood-hit districts by 24 July.”
A total of 683 sets of textbooks will be distributed in Sylhet while 10,586 books in Sunamganj, she said.
Referring to Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations, the minister said the HSC examinations will begin in November.
“We will be able to begin the SSC exams from February in 2023,” she hoped.
The SSC and its equivalent examinations under all the education boards scheduled to begin on 19 June were postponed due to the flood situation in the country on 17 June.
Earlier, it was deferred for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the SSC exams take place in February.
On 6 July, Dipu Moni said the students of the flood-hit areas who lost their textbooks will be given new books.
Once the distribution of books is completed, the students need a little time to prepare themselves for the exams, she added.
The government will hold the postponed SSC exams only after handing over textbooks to flood victim students, the minister added.