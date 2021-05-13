Holy Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated tomorrow (Friday) amid religious fervour and enthusiasm after a month of fasting.

As the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening, the Eid festival will be celebrated on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee with state minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair on Wednesday evening after reviewing the information of Shawwal moon sighting.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the nation in separate messages on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr. Besides, prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation at 7:15pm Thursday.

This year, Eid will be celebrated in a different scenario without any outdoor programmes or Eid congregations at Eidgahs across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has urged people to avoid Eidgahs and other open places for Eid congregations and offer prayers at local mosques maintaining health guidelines.

The religious affairs ministry issued an emergency circular recently saying, “Although the Islamic Sharia encourages offering Eid prayer at Eidgah or open places, the devotees are now requested to offer their prayers at nearby mosques due to the coronavirus situation.”