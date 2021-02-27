Home ministry forms probe body over writer Mushtaq's death

The Home ministry has formed a five-member probe body to investigate the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was detained at Kashimpur high security central jail in Gazipur in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA) in May last year.

A notification regarding the matter was issued on Saturday signed by Md Moniruzzaman, deputy secretary at security service division (SSD) under home ministry.

The inquiry committee will be headed by Tarun Kanti Sikdar, additional secretary of SSD while Arif Ahmed, SSD's deputy secretary, will act as member secretary.

The other members of the committee are Gazipur’s additional district magistrate Abul Kalam, Mymensingh division’s deputy inspector general of prison Jahangir Kabir and Gazipur district prison's assistant surgeon Kamrun Nahar.