Home quarantine for passengers from all countries, institutional quarantine for UK, Europe arrivals

Passengers arriving in the country from countries other than the United Kingdom and Europe, displaying no coronavirus symptoms, will have to remain in 14-day mandatory home quarantine, according to new directives issued by the civil aviation authorities.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular on Tuesday in this regard.

It said on arrival in Bangladesh, all passengers originating from any European country including the UK, shall have to complete mandatory 14 (fourteen) days institutional quarantine at government facilities or government approved hotel at passenger’s own expenses.