Homebound people throng Shimulia ferry ghat

Shimulia ferry ghat of Munshiganj and Banglabazar of Madaripur has been seeing a rush of homebound people on Sunday. Hundreds of people have been waiting for ferry since morning.

Passengers heading to the southern region of the country gathered at the Shimulia ferry ghat waiting for the ferry operations to resume. No ferry has yet resumed till now.

Meanwhile, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed at Shimulia Ghat. These passengers have gathered at the wharf amid the patrol of BGB. Besides, there is a long queue of freight vehicles at Shimulia Ghat. There are about 350 vehicles waiting to cross the river.