'Hospital licence renewal complicated and questionable'

Many private hospitals have applied for licence renewal and have been pursuing the health directorate for years, but to no avail. The licences are yet to be renewed.

The hospital authorities say that the application process is complicated and also that the health directorate’s administration lacks efficiency.

The health ministry, on the other hand, has been declaring that innumerable hospitals have been running without licences.

Facing a volley of criticism regarding COVID-19 treatment during the prevailing pandemic, the health ministry gave the private hospitals a month’s time, hurriedly setting 23 August as the deadline to apply for licence renewal.

However, the president of the private clinic and diagnostic owners association, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, has said it is simply not possible for all hospitals to renew the licences within this time.

After all, he pointed out, the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) only had 9 officials designated to carry out the renewal procedures.