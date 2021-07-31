Hosts fume as Rohingyas start grabbing local labour market

An anger is growing among poor hosts as the Rohingyas, living in Bangladesh’s tourism hub of Cox’s Bazar, are increasingly joining the local labour market, leaving many locals out of their jobs and small businesses.

The host communities claimed that Rohingyas can easily come out from their camps and get engaged in work at the local labour market with their increased presence.

“You need to pay a local labourer Tk 600 a day and you can do the same job engaging a Rohingya with only Tk 200-300. Naturally, the Rohingyas get a preference when someone hires a day-labourer,” one of the locals told the news agency, wishing not to be named.