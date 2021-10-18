Houses of Hindu community set afire in Rangpur, security beefed up in Feni, Noakhali

Miscreants set afire around 20 houses of Hindu community in Pirganj upazila, Rangpur amid the ongoing violence and security measures of law enforcers.

The incident took place at Majhipara area of Ramnathpur union at around 10 on Sunday night.

Md Kamruzzaman, assistant police superintendent of Rangpur told Prothom Alo that tension prevailed in the area following a rumour that a youth from the minority community has posted a status on Facebook hurting religious sentiment. Around 20 houses have been set on fire.

Police brought the situation under control, he added.