Housewife gang-raped in Jashore

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a housewife with his associates at Mirzapur village of Jhikargaccha upazila in Jashore.

The arrested was identified as Rufi Mia alias Suvo, 26, the main accused in the gang rape case, reports UNB.

The victim’s husband said Suvo called his wife to meet him at a nearby road in the pretext of an important discussion on Wednesday night.