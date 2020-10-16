Housewife gang-raped in Jashore

Prothom Alo English Desk
Housewife gang-raped in Jashore
Housewife gang-raped in JashoreProthom Alo illustration

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a housewife with his associates at Mirzapur village of Jhikargaccha upazila in Jashore.

The arrested was identified as Rufi Mia alias Suvo, 26, the main accused in the gang rape case, reports UNB.

The victim’s husband said Suvo called his wife to meet him at a nearby road in the pretext of an important discussion on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Suvo and his friends picked up the victim when she reached there and took her to a field where they gang-raped her, he said.

Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jhikargachha police station, said the victim’s husband filed a case in this regard.

More News

Western leaders, UN to hold donor conference over Rohingya on 22 Oct

Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on 7 March 2019

'Labour market in Malaysia to open soon for Bangladeshi workers '

'Labour market in Malaysia to open soon for Bangladeshi workers '

Italy lifts flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits

Italy lifts flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits

‘Ending culture of impunity must to stop rape’

‘Ending culture of impunity must to stop rape’