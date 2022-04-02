How are the Bangladeshis in Ukraine now

Hasinul’s family consists of his wife and daughter. He has been living in the city for more than three decades and couldn’t let go of the emotional attachment he has formed with it. That is why he was unable to leave the city, he said. He didn’t even panic when the Russian army attacked Gastomel Airport located near his house. The situation was quite intense for one or two weeks. The sound of shelling could be heard pretty often. But he said, that has reduced considerably now.

There is a bunker underneath his house. They are advised to take shelter there in times of emergency. But, neither Hasinul nor any member of his family had been there even once. The fear has almost disappeared now. Hasinul is amazed at the role of the government as well as his neighbours during the war period. He said, “I witnessed empathy towards each other even more in the wartime. Even the government is doing as much as possible for the citizens.”

Hasinul says at present there is strict regulation only on one issue. That is taking pictures in public. Military personnel and volunteers standing on roads as well as announcements on media are frequently requesting not to take photos and circulate them. He believes this restriction has been put in place considering citizen’s safety.

Another Kyiv resident Mohammad Habibur Rahman also confirmed about the strict rules employed against photography. He too has been in the city for more than three decades. He married a Ukrainian woman and the couple has two children. He lives in Niproski. His elder son named Mohammad Taiyeb is fighting in the war on Ukrainian’s side and has not returned home yet. But, Habibur said he is safe out there. Habibur’s village home is in Gazipur.