BB moves to investigate, loans of 8 organisations halted

On Sunday, a government high-up gave directives for providing the real picture of several banks, including Islami Bank. Afterward, the central bank moved to investigate the reported irregularities in disbursing loans from the Islami Bank. Moreover, some officials of the private organisations have held meetings with Islami Bank and Bangladesh Bank.

However, Bangladesh Bank is not formally giving any statement over the irregularities in loan disbursement from the Islami Bank.

Even spokesperson of the regulatory body declined to make any comment over the matter.

On 24 November, a report was published titled 'Nasty November' for Islami Bank' in Prothom Alo. According to the report, an unscrupulous gang has withdrawn around Tk 70 billion through various ways using the names of 8 companies. Of the amount, a whopping Tk 24.9 billion was withdrawn only in the first seventeen days of this month (1-17 November). Due to this, the officials of the bank termed the month a ‘nasty November’.