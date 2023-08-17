Dengue: Nine more people die, 2288 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Nine more people have died from dengue across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 444.
The mosquito-borne viral disease has claimed 193 lives in the current month alone.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Thursday disclosed this.
According to the press release, 2288 people have been admitted between 8:00am Wednesday and 8:00am Thursday.
It said a total of 94312 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 46,129 in Dhaka and 46,183 outside the capital.
Of the nine deaths in 24 hours, seven people have died in the hospitals in the capital while two outside Dhaka.
Dengue had claimed 281 lives last year, 2022, while 179 in 2019, 7 in 2020, and 105 in 2021.