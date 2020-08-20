HuJi near defunct, militants target police

Sixteen years ago, the dangerous militant outfit 'Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh' (HuJi-B) launched grenade attack on a public gathering of Bangladesh Awami League in bid to kill the party’s president Sheikh Hasina.
Time and again, the terrorist group targeted the Awami League and non-communal forces in the country. It is now near extinction. But other militant organisations like Neo-JMB and Ansar Al-Islam are still a threat in Bangladesh. The police forces are now their target.
The neo-JMB carried out 10 bomb attacks in Bangladesh in the last one year. Eight of them were targeted the police. They are now carrying out attacks, divided up into small groups.
Most the militant organisations found active in Bangladesh were followers of some international terrorists group. But, none of them has the training for operating heavy arms and combat like HuJi-B. Except the Holey Artisan attack by the Neo-JMB, HuJi-B was the most deadly militant group in the country. They tried to kill the AL president and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina four times. The most dangerous attack was on 21 August in 2004 that killed 24 people and injured many of the then opposition leaders including Sheikh Hasina.
Some jihadists back from Afghanistan formed the HuJi-B in the country in 1990s. Between 1999 and 2005, the terrorist organisation launched 13 bomb and grenade attacks, killing 106 and injuring more than 700 people.
The law enforcers have information that the chief of Neo-JMB, Amir Salahuddin, is now staying in India.
After coming back to power in 2009, the AL government arrested almost all of the top leaders of the militant group and brought them to the book. The top leader of the organisation was hanged. No activity of the HuJi-B has been seen in the country for long.
Despite the extermination of HuJi-B, two terrorist organisations are still posing as a threat in Bangladesh. Ansar Al-Islam or Ansarullah claimed itself to be a wing of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) while Neo-JMB is follower of Islamic State (IS).
Neo-JMB turned more dangerous following the Holey Artisan attack in 1 July in 2016.
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) came to the fore after a series of bomb blasts in 63 districts in 2005. It was also busted by the security forces in the country. They are now trying to reunite. They have successfully spread out to neighbouring India. In the last few years, many of the leaders and members of the militant group were arrested in there.
A high-up offcial working on terrorist surveillance said the Taliban’s talks with the Afghan government, the recent release of 400 members of the group and its peace agreement with the United States are considered a victory of the Taliban to the terrorists organisation in the country. This has revived the militants in Bangladesh. Release of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s chief Hafiz Saidee from Pakistan jail has been a further incentive.
The official said Bangladesh’s terrorists are now considering Pakistan as the safest place for them after the fall of the IS in Syria.
They are now dreaming to establish the ‘Gazwatul Hind,’ the Khilafat in this subcontinent.
10 bomb attacks in a year
In the past one month, police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) arrested five members of Ansarullah or Ansar Al-Islam from different parts of the country. In a press statement, ATU said these militants have been publicising message online in a bid to establish ‘Gazwatul Hind’ and Khilafat in Bangladesh through a bloody arms struggle.
Sources said the terror group has been following strategy of Al-Qaeda from the beginning. Despite no visible activity, they are still ‘strong’. Many of them are still at large.
On the other hand, following the Holey Artisan attack, most of the leaders of the Neo-JMB have either been killed or arrested by police and RAB.
A RAB official involved with anti-terrorist operation said the law enforcement has destroyed the network of the terror group. At the moment, they do not have capacity to execute a big attack, but the official added, they are trying to launch ‘lone wolf’ attacks.
The RAB official also said some of their members are staying in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. They are involved in online publicity. Once an incident takes place, they ublicise it online as an act of IS.
On anonymity the official also said the IS followers had no leaders in the country right now. They are now maintaining communication, carrying out publicity and recruiting members online. There has been a new trend to leave home in the name of ‘Hijrat.’ Two of such youths were arrested by law enforcement on 17 August 2020.
It has been learnt that these terror groups carried out 10 bomb attacks in the last one year. Between 29 April and 28 February, eight attacks were in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna. In last few months, two attacks were at police check-post in Dhaka and a Naogaon temple.
Earlier in the last few months, the police headquarters issued a cautionary note to all police units across the country about terror attacks. The note also read Neo-JMB is planning to carry out killing and destruction in the country.
Md Nur Khan, former executive director of Ain O Shalish Kendra, told Prothom Alo that the terrorist issue cannot be underestimated. small issue. Given geopolitical circumstances, there is possibility of a rise in terrorism in this region. Despite the fall of IS in the Syria war, their ideology is still alive. Online publicity of the ideology is still on.
He also said Al-Qaeda is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Once a strong network of the terror organisation was seen in this subcontinent. There is no scope to imagine they have been extinct. Threats remain though the groups are in control now.