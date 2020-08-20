HuJi near defunct, militants target police

Neo-JMB turned more dangerous following the Holey Artisan attack in 1 July in 2016.

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) came to the fore after a series of bomb blasts in 63 districts in 2005. It was also busted by the security forces in the country. They are now trying to reunite. They have successfully spread out to neighbouring India. In the last few years, many of the leaders and members of the militant group were arrested in there.

The law enforcers have information that the chief of Neo-JMB, Amir Salahuddin, is now staying in India.

A high-up offcial working on terrorist surveillance said the Taliban’s talks with the Afghan government, the recent release of 400 members of the group and its peace agreement with the United States are considered a victory of the Taliban to the terrorists organisation in the country. This has revived the militants in Bangladesh. Release of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s chief Hafiz Saidee from Pakistan jail has been a further incentive.

The official said Bangladesh’s terrorists are now considering Pakistan as the safest place for them after the fall of the IS in Syria.

They are now dreaming to establish the ‘Gazwatul Hind,’ the Khilafat in this subcontinent.