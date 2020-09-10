Human traffickers’ ring leader detained in Savar

UNB
Savar
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the chief of an international human trafficking gang and rescued three women from Aminbazar area of Savar early Wednesday.

The detainee is Sirajul Islam, 42. He had been trafficking women alluring them of high salary jobs, RAB sources said.

Assistant superintendent of police Unu Mong of RAB-4 said being tipped off they conducted a drive in Aminbazar and detained Sirajul and also rescued three women.

The rescued women are Priyanka, 29, Lima Aktar, 22, and Taslima Aktar, 27.

