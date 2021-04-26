Hundreds throng Paturia ghat to return to Dhaka

Hundreds of commuters gathered at the Paturia ghat on Monday as people started returning to Dhaka after the government has eased lockdown with reopening of shopping malls, reports UNB.

Passengers from 21 districts of the south-western region were seen rushing to Paturia in private cars, microbuses and CNG-run auto-rickshaws in an attempt to return to their work places.

Ordinary passengers are the worst sufferers as they are being compelled to pay extra money for hiring microbuses or auto- rickshaws due to the closure of long-distance buses and public transports.

Besides, there is no scope of maintaining social distance in those overcrowded vehicles.