PM Hasina launches nationwide free textbook distribution

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has formally inaugurated the free textbook distribution programme for the academic year 2023 as the national textbook festival is set to be celebrated across the country on 1 January.

She formally opened the free textbook distribution programme by handing over books to students of primary and secondary levels at a function at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here this morning.

Speaking at the event, the premier said that she is very happy to distribute the textbooks among the students.