US to keep a close eye on the situation in Bangladesh for three months

The United States continues to express hope for a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh. Consequently, the country will closely monitor the political situation in Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming national parliament elections.

The United States is advocating for a peaceful transition to democracy in Bangladesh to further enhance the significant partnership between the two countries.

Afreen Akhtar, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the South and Central Asia Bureau, conveyed Washington's position during her visit to Bangladesh. After a two-day visit, she left Dhaka on Tuesday night.