Morning news highlights

Desperation for signs of life as toll passes 46,000

The death toll in Turkey stands at 40,642 from the quake while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths, a toll that has not changed for days

Forget about caretaker govt: Obaidul Quader to BNP

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday urged BNP to forget about caretaker government system as the AL will not budge an inch from the constitution

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care

As the years passed, a more nuanced image of Carter emerged, taking into account his post-presidential activities and reassessing his achievements

Who will stand up against the impenetrable Chhatra League?

The incident of a student being tortured for four and a half hours at a hall of Islamic University has given rise to concern among the general people and even the High Court

Foreign players don’t get paid any less in BPL: Comilla coach Salahuddin

For Salahuddin, life at the moment really does feel like a bed of roses. On a spring evening, the Comilla Victorians coach gave Prothom Alo an interview at the team hotel in Banani

