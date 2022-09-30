Japan honours Ekhlasur with Order of the Rising Sun

Md. Ekhlasur Rahman is the 14th Bangladeshi national and the first physician in the country to receive the decoration from the government of Japan.

Ambassador Naoki expressed his gratitude to Ekhlasur for proactively providing medical service with Japanese standards and treatment to the country’s nationals in Bangladesh.

“The 300-year-old Japanese Edo period dictums ‘medicine is a curing profession’ and ‘medical practice is a benevolent act’ exactly describe Dr Rahman,” he said.

Ekhlasur completed his PhD at Yamagata University Graduate School of Medicine in 1996 and worked as a clinical fellow at Yamagata Saiseikai Hospital in Japan.